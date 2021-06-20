Lopez (3-4) picked up the win Saturday against the Cubs, allowing just one hit while striking out seven in seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Lopez was coming off arguably his worst outing of the campaign, in which he allowed four runs to the Braves in just three innings. He bounced back in a big way at Wrigley Field on Saturday, with a second-inning single by Eric Sogard the only thing preventing him from having a no-hit bid late in the contest. Lopez has now worked at least six frames in eight of his fifteen outings and he'll bring a tidy 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 85:21 K:BB into his start against the Nationals next weekend.