Lopez allowed one run on seven hits and one walk across six innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Lopez silenced his formidable opponents for much of the evening aside from the fourth inning, when he allowed a run on three hits and a hit batsman before escaping the jam. He needed just 89 pitches to work through six frames, throwing 66 percent for strikes as he delivered his third quality start int he last four. Lopez owns a 19:4 K:BB across 24.1 innings in that span and is in the midst of one of his best stretches of the season. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Braves.