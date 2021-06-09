Lopez (2-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight across eight innings.
Lopez was just three outs away from hurling a complete game and was dominant across the board, tossing 68 of his 96 pitches for strikes and recording a season-best mark in walks. Plus, he's fanned at least eight in three of his last four outings. The right-hander has also gone five straight appearances allowing two or fewer runs, and he's slated to take the ball again during the weekend series at home against the Braves.
