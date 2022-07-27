Lopez (7-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Reds, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

A solo shot by Mike Moustakas in the fifth inning was the only real blemish on Lopez's line, as he racked up 18 swinging strikes among his 94 pitches en route to tying his career high with 11 Ks. It was his first quality start since July 3 and his eighth of the season, and the right-hander will take a 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 118:35 K:BB through 116 innings into what could be his final outing as a Marlin, if trade rumors are to be believed.