Lopez was placed on the 60-day disabled list Saturday with a right shoulder strain.

With just a month left in the season, the injury shuts down Lopez for the year. He'll end his rookie season with a respectable enough 4.14 ERA in 10 starts. Jeff Brigham, whose contract was selected from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move, will take Lopez's place on the roster and in the rotation.

