Lopez (1-3) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Lopez allowed two runs to cross in the second inning, but otherwise shut out one of the top offenses in the other four frames. The 25-year-old has had a good season despite just one win in nine starts. Excluding two starts where he allowed six runs in each, he has surrendered only five runs in 40.2 innings. Through 49 innings in 2021, Lopez has a 3.12 ERA and 46 strikeouts. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Mets.