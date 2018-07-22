Lopez (2-1) earned the win Saturday by throwing six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six Rays.

Lopez lowered his ERA to 5.09, and his 7.8 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 doesn't paint a promising picture with command, but this victory marked a productive rebound from a rough stretch of giving up 10 runs in 11 frames across two starts. The groundball worker will try to carry this success through his next outing, slated for Friday at home versus the Nationals.