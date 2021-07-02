Lopez was ejected from Friday's matchup against Atlanta after he hit Ronald Acuna with the first pitch of the game, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Lopez's first pitch of the game ran inside and hit Acuna in the elbow, and the right-hander was tossed since Miami and Atlanta have had a history of similar incidents. It's not yet clear whether Friday's incident could result in further discipline for Lopez. If he doesn't face a suspension, he could be available to pitch on shorter rest than usual following Friday's brief outing.