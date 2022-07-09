Lopez (6-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings in a 5-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out five.

A third-inning solo shot by Brandon Nimmo was the only real blemish on Lopez's line, but the right-hander wasn't efficient and left after 93 pitches (64 strikes) with the Marlins clinging to a 2-1 lead. He also hit another batter, his sixth HBP in his last five starts. Lopez's early-season success has faded, and since the beginning of June he carries a 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB through 40 innings over seven outings.