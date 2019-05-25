Lopez allowed four runs on seven hits with one strikeout and a walk over 3.2 innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.

The 23-year-old continued his pattern of alternating fantastic outings with a terrible one. In two of his last four starts, Lopez has pitched at least six shutout innings. During the other two, he's yielded four runs in 3.2 innings and a whopping 10 runs in three frames. It hasn't averaged out in his favor, as his ERA has jumped nearly 1.5 runs during this four-game span. Lopez is 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 51.2 innings. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Giants on Wednesday.