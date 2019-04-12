Lopez (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk across 4.2 innings in a loss to the Reds on Thursday.

The 23-year-old faced the minimum through three innings, but then yielded six hits and a walk to the final 12 batters he faced. So while the first three innings were certainly encouraging, Lopez's numbers grew worse because of his final two frames. He is 1-2 with a 6.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 15 innings. Lopez is scheduled to make his next start against the Cubs.