Lopez (7-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

Lopez continues to baffle Marlins fans and those rostering him in fantasy baseball. He's allowed at least four runs in three of his last four turns. The 26-year-old has an ERA close to 5.00 since the end of May, but at least his strikeouts rebounded Saturday after he managed just one his last time out. Lopez has already established a new career high in innings (123.2) this season, and given his injury history, it would make sense if the Marlins took steps to limit him down the stretch.