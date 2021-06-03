Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander left the game with the Marlins in the lead, but Lopez wasn't given a chance to go for the win after throwing 90 pitches (59 strikes) -- although Yimi Garcia's blown save made in a moot point. The nine whiffs tied his season high, and Lopez will carry a 2.82 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 68:19 K:BB through 67 innings into his next start.