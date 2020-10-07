Lopez (0-1) recorded the loss over five innings of work while allowing two earned runs. He gave up three hits while striking out seven in Wednesday's loss to the Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Lopez battled through five innings and his lone mistakes came on allowing a pair of solo homers. The 24-year-old had a strong postseason debut, throwing 59 of his 89 pitches for strikes without walking a batter. The right-hander had a 3.61 ERA and 1.19 WHIP during the regular season and his next chance at taking the mound would be if the Marlins can advance to the NLCS.