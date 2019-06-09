Lopez allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Braves.

Lopez gave up his lone run in the third inning on a pair of hits, and even though he pitched well enough for the victory, he didn't factor into the decision. The 23-year-old right-hander has now registered three straight quality starts, and he now owns a 4.26 ERA with 69 punchouts across 69.2 innings this season.