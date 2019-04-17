Lopez (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six as the Marlins were downed 4-0 by the Cubs.

The young right-hander put together arguably his best start of the season to date, but a lack of run support kept him out of the win column. Lopez threw 58 of 86 pitches for strikes and started 14 of the 21 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes, but control hasn't been his issue -- he now sports a 23:3 K:BB through 20 innings to go along with his less impressive 5.85 ERA. Lopez will look for his first quality start in his next outing, currently lined up for Tuesday in Cleveland.