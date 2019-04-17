Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Fans six in loss to Cubs
Lopez (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six as the Marlins were downed 4-0 by the Cubs.
The young right-hander put together arguably his best start of the season to date, but a lack of run support kept him out of the win column. Lopez threw 58 of 86 pitches for strikes and started 14 of the 21 batters he faced with first-pitch strikes, but control hasn't been his issue -- he now sports a 23:3 K:BB through 20 innings to go along with his less impressive 5.85 ERA. Lopez will look for his first quality start in his next outing, currently lined up for Tuesday in Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...