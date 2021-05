Lopez allowed one unearned run on three hits and walked two while striking out six over five innings of work in Thursday's victory over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor into the decision.

The righty looked good as he threw 63 of his 94 pitches for strikes. Lopez now holds a 2.04 ERA on the year, showing that his 3.61 ERA in 2020 was no fluke. Although Lopez has seen his K/9 slightly dip, his command has vastly improved as reflected by his WHIP.