Lopez (3-5) earned the win against the Mets on Saturday allowing only one hit in seven shutout innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Lopez was rocked for 10 runs on 10 hits by the Mets just last week, but delivered a much different result Saturday. The 23-year-old's up-and-down performances leaves him with a 5.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 49:13 K:BB as he figures to pitch next weekend at Washington.