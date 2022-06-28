Lopez (5-4) took the loss Monday, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk over five innings as the Marlins were routed 9-0 by the Cardinals. He struck out five.

Homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Juan Yepez accounted for most of the damage off Lopez, marking only the second time this season in 15 starts the right-hander has been taken deep multiple times. Lopez will be happy to put June behind him, as he stumbled to a 5.34 ERA and 1,29 WHIP on the month after posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through his first 10 outings.