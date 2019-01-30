Lopez has fully recovered from the right shoulder strain that resulted in him finishing the 2018 season on the disabled list, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Lopez was sidelined for the final month of the campaign with the injury, but it's possible the Marlins would have restricted his workload in September even if the injury hadn't intervened. The 22-year-old had some decent moments in his debut season and posted a 4.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB across 58.2 innings. He'll be given the opportunity to compete for a back-end rotation spot in spring training.