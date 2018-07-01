Lopez (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

The 22-year-old attacked the strike zone in his big-league debut, throwing 71 of 97 pitches for strikes, and while he was hit hard on occasion -- both runs scored on solo shots by Jose Bautista and Todd Frazier -- Lopez still emerged with the win. The Marlins have yet to indicate whether he'll remain in the rotation once Dan Straily (suspension) and Jose Urena (shoulder) have returned to action, but the youngster pitched well enough in this one to earn a second look.