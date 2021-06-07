Lopez was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the Red Sox and will instead pitch Tuesday against the Rockies in Miami, with the Marlins wanting to give him an extra day to rest, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lopez threw just four innings in his previous start June 2 against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs and striking out nine batters on 90 pitches. He's having quite a strong season, posting career lows in both ERA (2.82) and WHIP (1.15), but the Marlins will give him a bit of a rest to ensure his performance remains at that level. The move back in the schedule may actually be a positive development for fantasy managers; he'll skip out on a road matchup against one of the majors' best offenses with a home one against a Rockies offense that is far less potent away from Coors Field. Meanwhile, Lopez will still line up for a two-start week, with his second turn coming in Sunday's series finale in Miami versus Atlanta rather than Saturday.