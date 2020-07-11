Lopez tossed five innings and allowed two runs in an intrasquad game Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

While the Marlins have yet to officially announce their rotation, Lopez is considered a near lock for one of the spots, and his workload in camp supports that notion. The 24-year-old posted a 5.09 ERA (with a more palatable 4.27 FIP) and a 95:27 K:BB over 111.1 innings last year.