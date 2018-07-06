Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Gives up five to Nationals
Lopez surrendered five runs over 5.0 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Nationals. He surrendered five hits and two walks while racking up three strikeouts.
Lopez tamed the Nationals lineup through four innings before coming undone in the fifth when he gave up four earned runs. Still, Lopez was in line for the win when he left the mound, but a meltdown from Adam Conley led to the Nationals taking the lead. Lopez is lined up to make his next start Tuesday against the Brewers.
