Lopez (5-6) gave up four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three through five innings to take the loss against the Reds on Monday.

Making his first start since June 15, Lopez only threw 86 pitches and allowed a three-run home run that was enough to tag him with his sixth loss. The 23-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 15 starts this season. Lopez is scheduled to make his next start Saturday at Nationals Park.