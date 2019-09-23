Lopez allowed three runs on six hits and had four walks to go with a strikeout over five innings during Sunday's victory over the Nationals. Lopez did not factor into the decision for a third straight outing.

This was a nice bounce-back game for Lopez after he gave up six runs and lasted just three innings against the Nationals back on August 31. Lopez has been much better at home this season with a lower ERA, lower WHIP, higher K/9, lower BB/9 and a lower HR/9. The right-hander now owns a 4.96 ERA along with a 93:31 K:BB across 112 innings. He lines up to take the mound one last time this season against the Phillies on Friday.