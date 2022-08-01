Lopez (7-6) gave up six earned runs on 13 hits and no walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings to take the loss in a 9-3 defeat to the Mets on Sunday.

Lopez was handed his worst start of the season by an aggressive Mets lineup that jumped all over his fastball. Despite coming off an 11 strikeout performance over the Reds, Lopez only managed to fan one batter before getting the hook in the third inning. The 26-year-old right-hander will look to return to form in his next expected start in a favorable matchup at the Cubs this weekend.