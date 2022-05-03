Lopez (3-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Arizona.

Lopez's 18.1-inning scoreless streak was ended almost immediately when he coughed up a two-run shot to David Peralta with one out in the first inning. The 26-year-old later allowed two more runs in the fifth, including another RBI from Peralta that knocked him out of the game. After allowing just one run through 23.1 innings to begin the year, Lopez saw his ERA climb to 1.61 in the loss. He's projected to take the mound in San Diego this weekend.