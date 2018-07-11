Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Handed first MLB loss
Lopez (1-1) gave up five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He took the loss.
The Brewers made their hits count in this one, as they did not homer off Lopez, but were still able to pummel him early for his first MLB loss of his short career. He put things together later on, as he did not allow a hit or a walk in his final four innings. It's a very small sample, but Lopez now has a 6.35 ERA through 17 innings (three starts), so it's hard to say how safe his spot in the rotation will be going forward. Assuming he sticks, his next start won't come until after the All-Star break.
