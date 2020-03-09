Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Having lackluster spring
Lopez gave up three runs on three hits and two walks over three innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out two.
The 24-year-old took the bump 21 times for the Marlins last season but stumbled to a 5.09 ERA and 95:27 K:BB through 111.1 innings, and Lopez hasn't shown anything in the way of improvement this spring, posting a 5.87 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through 7.2 frames. He's still ticketed to fill a mid-rotation role for the club to begin the season, but he could be on a very short leash if he can't take his performance to another level.
