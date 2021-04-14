Lopez allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over four innings of work, as he took a no-decision in Tuesday's outing against Atlanta.

Lopez was fortunate that the Marlins' bats were cooking Tuesday, otherwise, he likely would've been in line for a second straight loss. The 25-year-old dug himself an early 3-0 hole after surrendering two first-inning home runs but came back for a quick 1-2-3 inning in the second. Atlanta got back on the scoreboard in the third with three singles and then tacked on two more in the fourth after Lopez got two quick outs, but proceeded to allow four straight batters to reach via a double, walk, and two RBI singles before finally recording third out. It was by far the worst outing of the season for Lopez, as he upped his ERA to a 4.60, but still maintains a solid 16:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings and will look to have a better performance his next time out against the Giants on Sunday.