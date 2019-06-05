Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Holds Brewers scoreless
Lopez (4-5) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven across six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers.
Lopez tamed the dangerous Brewers offense, holding them to just three singles across his six innings of work. He also continues to showcase improved control, as he's walked just one batter in each of his last three starts after surrendering multiple free passes in four of his prior five starts. While he remains inconsistent in his results, Lopez has flashed solid skills posting a 62:16 K:BB ratio across 63.2 innings for the campaign. He'll look to keep the positive results up in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against Atlanta.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...