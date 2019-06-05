Lopez (4-5) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven across six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers.

Lopez tamed the dangerous Brewers offense, holding them to just three singles across his six innings of work. He also continues to showcase improved control, as he's walked just one batter in each of his last three starts after surrendering multiple free passes in four of his prior five starts. While he remains inconsistent in his results, Lopez has flashed solid skills posting a 62:16 K:BB ratio across 63.2 innings for the campaign. He'll look to keep the positive results up in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against Atlanta.