Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Joins 40-man roster
Lopez was added to the 40-man roster Monday, Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Now that he's on the 40-man roster, Lopez is protected from the Rule 5 draft. Lopez joined the rotation at High-A Jupiter during the 2017 season. He appeared in eight games with Jupiter, six of which were starts, and posted a 2.18 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 45.1 innings.
