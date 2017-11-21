Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Joins 40-man roster

Lopez was added to the 40-man roster Monday, Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Now that he's on the 40-man roster, Lopez is protected from the Rule 5 draft. Lopez joined the rotation at High-A Jupiter during the 2017 season. He appeared in eight games with Jupiter, six of which were starts, and posted a 2.18 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 45.1 innings.