Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Knocked around by Braves
Lopez fell to 2-3 on the season after giving up six runs (five earned) in 5.1 innings Monday against the Braves. He allowed six hits, including one home run, while walking a pair and striking out five.
Lopez allowed a leadoff homer to Ronald Acuna and didn't improve much from there. He allowed a run on back-to-back doubles to lead off the fourth, an unearned run in the fifth and was pulled with one out in the sixth after allowing three baserunners, each of whom would come around to score. The poor start comes on the back of two good ones for the rookie. He'll get the chance to rebound Sunday in Washington.
More News
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Quality start, no decision•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Returns to mound Thursday•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Knocked around in loss to Washington•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Earns win with quality start•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Handed first MLB loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...