Lopez fell to 2-3 on the season after giving up six runs (five earned) in 5.1 innings Monday against the Braves. He allowed six hits, including one home run, while walking a pair and striking out five.

Lopez allowed a leadoff homer to Ronald Acuna and didn't improve much from there. He allowed a run on back-to-back doubles to lead off the fourth, an unearned run in the fifth and was pulled with one out in the sixth after allowing three baserunners, each of whom would come around to score. The poor start comes on the back of two good ones for the rookie. He'll get the chance to rebound Sunday in Washington.