Lopez (2-2) surrendered four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings Friday as he was tagged with the loss against the Nationals.

Lopez gave up four runs in the first three innings of his outing, as he departed with a 4-0 deficit. He looked nothing like he did in his previous outing against Tampa Bay, when he delivered six quality innings on the way to his second victory of the 2018 campaign. Lopez sits with a 5.34 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 23 strikeouts across 28.2 innings, so he'll look to improve those numbers in his next outing, which figures to come Wednesday versus Atlanta.