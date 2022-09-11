Lopez (8-10) took the loss Saturday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in a 11-3 loss to the Mets. He struck out two.

Lopez allowed five runs on multiple RBI singles and an RBI double from Eduardo Escobar, and the remaining three runs were charged to him on a grand slam given up by lefty reliever Andrew Nardi off the bat of outfielder Mark Canha. The righty has had serious walk issues in his last seven starts, issuing 14 free passes in 35 innings. In addition, the 26-year-old has allowed nine hits or more in three of his last eight starts.