Lopez will begin the season on the minor-league disabled list due to an arm injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The pitching prospect was hit on his throwing arm by a comebacker a couple weeks ago, and it appears he's still building back up from that incident. The team doesn't think this issue is very serious, so don't expect Lopez to miss much time.

