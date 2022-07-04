Lopez allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five in 6.1 innings during Sunday's win over the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lopez has been inconsistent recently, as he's now posted quality starts in two of his last four outings but gave up at least five runs in the other two appearances. The right-hander posted a 1.05 ERA over his first seven starts of the year but has logged a 4.59 ERA over his nine appearances since then. He's earned just one win over his last 10 starts. Lopez tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Mets on Friday.