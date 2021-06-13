Lopez (2-4) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings, taking the loss versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Lopez allowed three of his hits and both walks, as well as a hit batter, in the first inning alone, which saw Atlanta jump out to a three-run lead. Austin Riley added a solo home run in the third inning. Sunday's start was the shortest of the year for Lopez, who has been solid more often than not with a 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 78:21 K:BB across 78 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next weekend's road series against the Cubs.