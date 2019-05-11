Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Lit up by New York
Lopez (2-5) was saddled with the loss Friday night against the Mets after surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings.
Lopez got off to a horrendous start, as the first eight batters of the ballgame reached base, resulting in an eight-run first inning. He would allow two more runs prior to being pulled from the contest. The 23-year-old had worked to get his ERA down to 4.03 after a rocky start to 2019 (it was at 5.85 in mid-April), but following his disastrous outing, it's risen to 5.93 over 41 innings of work in 2019.
