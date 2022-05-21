Lopez lost his arbitration case against the Marlins on Saturday and will make $2.45 million this season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Lopez had hoped to receive $3 million. Either figure represents a huge bargain for the Marlins, as Lopez owns a 1.57 ERA through eight starts this season, striking out 27.0 percent of opposing batters while walking just 6.2 percent.

