Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Loses despite quality start
Lopez (5-8) was saddled with the loss Friday against the Royals despite allowing just two runs in 6.1 innings, striking out six and walking none while giving up eight hits.
Lopez was generally able to stay out of trouble despite a fairly high hit total, with three double plays keeping the damage down. He allowed one run on a Whit Merrifield single in the third and another on Ryan O'Hearn double in the seventh but was able to keep his team within striking distance. The start was a nice rebound after he'd allowed 10 runs in eight innings over his previous two appearances.
