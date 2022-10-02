Lopez struck out seven in seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits and three walks in a 4-3 extra-innings win Sunday in Milwaukee. He did not factor into the decision.

After a leadoff walk to start the game, Lopez retired the next 12 batters he faced. Three of the five baserunners he allowed reached in the fifth inning but Lopez got out of a bases loaded, two-out jam with a strikeout. The 26-year-old ends the year with four consecutive quality starts, dropping his ERA from 4.04 to 3.75. He was rumored to be included in trade talks before the trade deadline and it's possible that Sunday's game was his last appearance in a game for the Marlins.