Lopez, 22, has posted a 0.35 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 26 innings (five starts) with Double-A Jacksonville this season.

Viewed mostly as a throw-in piece when he came over from the Mariners last summer in the David Phelps deal, Lopez has emerged as one of the Marlins' better pitching prospects since entering the organization. After delivering a 2.18 ERA over 45.1 innings in the Florida State League in the second half of last season, Lopez has surprisingly improved his performance through his first five outings at Double-A, with a sizable jump in his strikeout rate representing the most notable development. The Marlins thought highly enough of Lopez to protect him from the Rule 5 draft over the winter, so his inclusion on the 40-man roster could result in him getting a look with the big club at some point later this season if he continues to excel in the Southern League.