Lopez and the Marlins won't play the Phillies on Thursday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The two teams have yet to announce a make-up date for the postponed game. The Marlins will presumably push each of their starters back a day in the pitching schedule on account of the postponement, so Lopez should be in line to start Friday's series opener in Atlanta.
