Lopez did not factor into the decision Friday against the Brewers despite striking out 11 batters while allowing one run on three hits and no walks across seven innings.

Lopez gave up a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong to start the game before settling in for seven dominant frames. Unfortunately for him and the Marlins, Corbin Burnes was just as good for the visitors, allowing just one run in seven innings as well. While it wasn't good enough for a win, it was still another dominant showing from Lopez, who now owns a 1.05 ERA through seven starts. He'll look to keep the remarkable start going Wednesday against Washington.