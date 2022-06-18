Lopez (4-3) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 10-4 by the Mets, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.
New York jumped on the right-hander for three runs in the first inning before chasing him from the game as part of a seven-run sixth. Lopez was dominant through his first seven starts this season but has regressed significantly in his last six, posting a 5.23 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 32.2 innings over that stretch.
