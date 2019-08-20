Lopez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw five innings for Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lopez has been on the shelf since June 19 with a shoulder strain, and he'll need at least one more rehab outing prior to being activated. He surrendered one run on two hits and three walks while fanning five over 3.1 innings during his last appearance for New Orleans.

