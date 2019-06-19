Lopez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

This was expected. Lopez is apparently dealing with a right shoulder strain, though the severity of the issue won't be known until he undergoes further testing Wednesday. Jose Quijada was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move, while Zac Gallen is set to join the rotation in place of Lopez on Thursday.

