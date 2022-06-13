Lopez (wrist) is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.
Lopez's 12th start of the season Friday against the Astros was his second-shortest outing of the season, as he was pulled midway through the fifth inning after getting struck by a comebacker on the right wrist. He was diagnosed with a contusion following his departure, but his inclusion on the Marlins' upcoming pitching schedule suggests he was able to complete his between-starts bullpen session Sunday without incident. Lopez will carry a 4-2 record, 2.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 72:19 K:BB over 70.1 innings into Wednesday's game.
